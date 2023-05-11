Brookfield Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $120 million. The Toronto-based company…

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $23.3 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have fallen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

