Braskem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.5 million.…

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period.

Braskem shares have climbed 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.