Brady: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $48.1 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $48.1 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 95 cents per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $337.1 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.60 per share.

Brady shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.