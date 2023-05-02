BP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.22 billion, after reporting…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.22 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $56.95 billion in the period.

BP shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.