Bowman Consulting: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $537,000.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $30.11, a climb of 79% in the last 12 months.

