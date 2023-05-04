BorgWarner: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $217…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $217 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.21 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.60 to $5.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.1 billion to $17.9 billion.

BorgWarner shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6.5%. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

