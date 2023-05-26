Booz Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $68.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271.8 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.26 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $4.95 per share.

Booz Allen shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

