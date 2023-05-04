Boise Cascade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.7 million.…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $2.43.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have declined 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $67.63, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

