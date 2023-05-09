Bluebird: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.2…

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $21.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 54 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $3.73.

