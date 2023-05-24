Blue Zone Diet of Costa Rica

The Mediterranean diet is perhaps the best-known diet for promoting longevity, and for good reasons. But research on “Blue Zones”…

The Mediterranean diet is perhaps the best-known diet for promoting longevity, and for good reasons. But research on “Blue Zones” — regions of the world where the people live much longer than average — shows that the traditional diets of Latin America, and the Nicoyan peninsula of Costa Rica in particular, also contribute to good health and well-being in older adults.

People who live in Blue Zones share common lifestyle characteristics that contribute to their longevity. One thing common to Blue Zones is that those who live there primarily eat a plant-based diet.

Where Are the Blue Zones?

The five original Blue Zones include:

— Icaria, Greece.

— Loma Linda, California.

— Okinawa, Japan.

— Nicoya, Costa Rica.

— Sardinia, Italy.

Traditional Foods of Nicoyan Cuisine

“The traditional diet of Nicoyans emphasizes wholesome ingredients that are common throughout Latin America and Brazil, including beans, corn, squash, bananas and other whole fruits,” says Lourdes Castro, a registered dietitian and director of the New York University Food Lab. “Although Latin American cuisine boasts a diverse range of flavors, the fundamental ingredients, such as those found in Nicoyan cuisine, remain consistent.”

Similarly, Hannia Campos, a Costa Rican senior nutrition lecturer at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explains that “many of the traditional diet and lifestyle practices in Nicoya are common to other Latin American countries,” noting the similar consumption of black beans, tortillas and fruits across Mexico and Central America.

While there is no single “Nicoyan superfood,” one key food group stands out: beans.

“This is one of the hardest ingredients to incorporate into a diet, and Latin Americans from all walks of life do it effortlessly,” says Castro. Nearly 90% of Americans fall short of the recommended 1½ cups or more of beans, peas and lentils per week, yet research finds that replacing animal proteins like beef with plant proteins like beans may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality.

Bringing the Blue Zone to Your Kitchen

Foods and flavors of Nicoyan cuisine include black beans, whole-grain corn tortillas and plenty of fruits and vegetables such as squash, bananas, plantains and papayas.

“Here in the U.S., you may find some of these treasures in your ethnic markets and in regions with more Hispanic people,” says Sylvia Klinger, founder of Hispanic Food Communications, who notes the abundance of vegetables and beans in Nicoyan dishes such as gallo pinto and casado.

“The Nicoyan’s emphasis on whole or minimally processed food, and their avoidance of fast and junk food is a crucial factor in their remarkable health,” says Castro, emphasizing the importance of favoring home-cooked meals and minimally processed foods over highly processed foods filled with excess salt, sugar and added fats.

Castro suggests using typical Latin American ingredients in atypical proportions. For example, “a bowl of rice and beans with toppings such as pickled onions, chopped avocado and shredded greens dressed in olive oil and red wine vinegar” may look like a combination of side dishes, but she explains that it “can also serve as a complete and satisfying main course.” According to Castro, “this approach to food would fit right in at a Nicoyan table and could help you adopt a healthier diet.”

Beyond the Blue Zone Diet

Food is an important factor in a healthy lifestyle, but it’s not the only one. Many Nicoyan elders attribute their good health to having sense of purpose, or “plan de vida.” Other contributing lifestyle factors include strong relationships with family and neighbors, a positive outlook and keeping active.

“It is critical we learn how to manage our stress and keep our mind active by developing healthy habits,” says Klinger. “Practicing yoga, meditation or journaling can alleviate some of our stress while keeping our body and mind healthy.” Klinger also stresses the importance of physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle to support longevity. “Next time you run an errand, try to walk to your destination, bike or skate. Every step counts towards better health.”

Experts also emphasize the importance of uplifting shared cultural traditions.

“Food is more than just fuel for our bodies. It is a vital component of our cultural identity, and many of our fondest memories and traditions are tied to certain dishes or ingredients,” says Castro. “Stripping away elements of a cultural diet, even with good intentions to improve health, can have unforeseen consequences.”

A Cultural Approach to Health

As the nutrition and healthcare community reckons with the need for more culturally inclusive guidance, the importance of celebrating the diversity of cultural food traditions, such as healthy Latin American cuisine, is increasingly evident.

“According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and cancer are prevalent among Hispanics,” says Klinger, explaining that “it is important that we understand what nutrition messages work best with the Hispanic population. What works best is “individualized meal plans that include traditional foods, ways to simplify healthy cooking like using canned beans, frozen fruits and nuts along with a healthy dose of compassionate care.”

Communities are experiencing the benefits of this approach firsthand. Participants of A Taste of Latin American Heritage, a 6-week bilingual cooking and nutrition curriculum based on healthy, plant-based foods from across Latin America, significantly improved their intake of fruits, herbs, whole grains and nuts as well as exercise frequency, among other benefits.

Speaking to the benefit of culturally tailored programs like A Taste of Latin American Heritage, Klinger explains that “messages that take into consideration favorite traditional foods ultimately helps reduce current health disparities in the U.S.”

Similarly, Campos recommends “promoting the health benefits of healthy delicious foods such as beans that are low cost, readily available and easy to prepare” as a way to improve health equity.

Regardless of your cultural background, enjoying a diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans, such as the traditional Nicoyan diet, is a delicious strategy to support longevity and wellbeing into your twilight years. The nutrient-dense, plant-focused dietary pattern observed by Nicoyan people is also shared by many other traditional cultures throughout Latin America and even around the globe.

Castro says that “no single culture or cuisine holds the key to optimal health,” and that “it’s important to keep an open mind and explore different cuisines and ingredients to find what works best for our individual needs and preferences.”

