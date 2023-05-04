Blue Apron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $17…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $17 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 23 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 61 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.27.

