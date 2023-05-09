Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.6 million.

Blink Charging shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.36, a decrease of 53% in the last 12 months.

