Blend Labs: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.41.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLND

