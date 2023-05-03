Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $114.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.73.

The energy company posted revenue of $921.2 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 to $3.85 per share.

Black Hills shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.44, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.