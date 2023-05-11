Live Radio
Biolase: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 4:35 PM

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 24 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.83.

