BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.9 million.

BioCryst shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.

