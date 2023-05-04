Bio-Rad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $69…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $69 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.34 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $676.8 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $462.61, a fall of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIO

