Billionaire George Soros’ 7 Top Stock Picks in 2023

Soros is considered one of the most successful investors in history. His Soros Fund Management currently manages $6.5 billion in assets, and Soros himself has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion after donating more than $32 billion to philanthropic causes.

Soros formerly managed the Quantum Fund, which generated an average annual return of 30% over a 30-year period from 1970 to 2000. Soros also famously made a $1 billion profit in a single day in 1992 by short selling the British pound.

Here are seven of the Soros Fund’s top stock holdings, according to its latest 13F filings:

Stock Portfolio Weight Horizon Therapeutics PLC (ticker: HZNP) 5.5% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 2.3% First Horizon Corp. (FHN) 2% Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) 1.8% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 1.1% Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) 0.9% Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) 0.8%

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. In December, Horizon shares jumped on news that Amgen Inc. (AMGN) planned to acquire Horizon in a $27.8 billion deal at a price of $116.50 per share. On May 16, however, Horizon shares plunged after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the sale. The move pushed Horizon shares down to about $95 each. Even before that news, the market didn’t see the buyout as a done deal, as Horizon shares had been trading at around $112. Soros apparently disagreed, at least prior to news of the FTC suit. Soros Fund Management bought more than 3.2 million shares of HZNP in the past two quarters, worth about $359.3 million.

Unless Soros has some much grander thesis in mind behind the HZNP holding, this appears to have been a poor bet by the legendary investor.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet may not be the high-growth stock it once was, but it is extremely profitable and reasonably valued at a forward earnings multiple of just 19.1. Soros first invested in Alphabet back in the first quarter of 2017. Since that time, the stock has nearly doubled in value and roughly doubled the S&P 500’s overall gain. Soros took some profits on Alphabet’s early 2023 strength in the first quarter and sold 337,580 shares of GOOGL stock. The Soros Fund now holds 1.42 million Alphabet shares worth about $147 million.

First Horizon Corp. (FHN)

First Horizon is a U.S. regional bank focused in Tennessee with an additional footprint in the Carolinas and Florida. Regional banks took a beating in recent months, and Soros Fund Management sold 14% of its position in FHN stock in the first quarter. However, even after dumping 1.23 million shares, First Horizon remains the fund’s third-largest stock holding. Regional bank investors will be watching closely to see if Soros continues selling or buys the dip in First Horizon in the second quarter. The fund now holds 7.3 million shares of FHN stock worth about $130 million.

Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband is a cable, broadband and mobile technology company and the parent of Charter Communications. Soros first invested in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter of 2016, and he paid an average estimated price of around $57.45. The stock hasn’t exactly been a home run for Soros, but he has turned a sizable profit with shares now trading at about $78 as of the May 15 close. His fund owns nearly 1.4 million shares of Liberty Broadband worth about $113.6 million, representing a roughly 1.1% stake in the company. Soros made no adjustment to his position in the first quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Over the past two years, e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon hasn’t delivered the type of returns long-term investors have come to expect. In fact, Amazon’s stock price is down about 30% since the beginning of 2021 as the company has dealt with slowing growth. Soros has only held Amazon shares since the fourth quarter of 2020. In the most recent quarter, Soros Fund Management sold 194,921 shares of AMZN stock, cutting its stake by about 21%. As of the end of the quarter, Soros still held more than 706,000 shares of Amazon worth about $73 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive is an electric vehicle startup that went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks in late 2021. Soros immediately took a big stake in Rivian, buying 19.8 million shares and making it his largest holding during Rivian’s first quarter on the public market. Even after selling more than 16 million shares since that time, including more than 10 million shares in the first quarter, Soros’ remaining Rivian stake is still worth roughly $55.4 million. Unfortunately, Rivian shares are now trading more than 82% below their $78 initial public offering price.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL)

Bowlero owns and operates bowling centers. Bowlero went public via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in 2021. Soros was an early investor, and the stock has held up relatively well since its merger compared to other high-profile SPACs. In February, Bowlero reported a record $273.4 million in revenue in the fiscal second quarter, up 33.2% from a year earlier. In the first quarter, Soros sold 5.15 million shares of BOWL stock, reducing his position by 63%. However, Soros Fund Management still holds 3 million shares of Bowlero worth about $50.9 million.

Update 05/16/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.