Big 5: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $193,000.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $224.9 million in the period.

Big 5 shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.45, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.