BGC Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $532.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $532.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, BGC Partners said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.44. A year ago, they were trading at $3.63.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGCP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.