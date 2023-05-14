Top Diets for Women Over 50: Maximizing Health and Vitality

As women age, it’s natural for their bodies to experience some changes that affect their weight. Some women gain between…

As women age, it’s natural for their bodies to experience some changes that affect their weight.

Some women gain between 10 and 30 pounds, particularly around the midsection, when they hit menopause, which typically begins between ages 45 and 55, according to the National Institute on Aging.

While putting on unwanted age-related weight can be frustrating, it’s possible to maintain your weight by following a well-balanced, nutritious diet.

Why Women Gain Weight as They Age

Menopause is one factor for weight gain in older women.

“During menopause, women’s estrogen levels drop drastically, and this can cause changes to your metabolism, making it easier to gain weight,” says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. “Additionally, many women who reach perimenopause or go through menopause experience a decrease in activity level as their energy declines.”

While the prevailing notion is that people in their 40s tend to gain weight because of slower metabolism, a 2021 study published in Science debunks that idea. In an analysis of 6,400 participants over four decades of studies, researchers found that the metabolic rate stays relatively the same for people in their 40s and 50s, as it did in their 20s. Their metabolism steadily declines after 60.

Some weight gain can be attributed to a slower metabolism, but there are other driving factors, such as age-related issues, lifestyle and genetics.

Jones notes that around the time they turn 50, some women become less physically active than they were at earlier stages of their lives because they have increased demands involving their career, raising kids or caring for aging parents.

Women also tend to lose muscle mass as they age, while their fat level increases.

“A loss of muscle mass leads to a slower metabolism, making it harder to maintain weight,” explains Lisa R. Young, a registered dietitian and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University in New York City.

Poor sleep, which is quite common during menopause, may also contribute to weight gain.

In a 2022 study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers evaluated 20 healthy, pre-menopausal women to better understand the effect poor sleep and hormonal changes could have on menopausal weight gain. The participants were exposed to simulated sleep disturbances related to menopause, with two nights of uninterrupted sleep followed by three nights of interrupted sleep. The results of the study showed that interrupted sleep affected how the participants’ bodies used fat. Compared to a normal night of sleep, after three nights of disturbed sleep, their bodies had a significantly reduced rate of using fat. Researchers found a similar reduction in fat utilization when estrogen was suppressed, even when participants had normal sleep. They concluded that interrupted sleep and lower estrogen levels both independently may contribute to body fat gain in menopause.

A greater number of people have been struggling with poor sleep since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. A raft of research has concluded that the pandemic has disrupted the sleep of people of various ages, including middle-aged women. For example, a 2021 meta-analysis of 44 papers published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that the prevalence of sleep problems during the COVID-19 pandemic is high and affects about 40% of people from the general population and health care workers.

Certain chronic medical conditions can also contribute to weight gain.

These conditions may include:

— Cancer.

— Diabetes.

— Heart disease.

— High blood pressure.

Key Nutrients to Consider

It’s important to continue to follow a well-balanced eating regimen as you age because your nutritional needs change as you get older, Jones says.

In particular, women ages 50 and above need to make sure they get enough of these nutrients:

— Vitamin B12.

— Calcium.

— Vitamin D.

— Protein.

Vitamin B12 — which is naturally found in meat, poultry, fish and fortified foods — is important for red blood cell production to help prevent anemia and aids in the function and development of brain and nerve cells. However, it is common for women over 50 to develop a vitamin B12 deficiency because their bodies naturally lose the ability to absorb nutrients. The National Institute on Aging recommends 2.4 micrograms of vitamin B12 every day for women over 50.

As women hit menopause, the decline in estrogen and progesterone makes it harder for their bodies to absorb calcium, which increases the risk of osteopenia (the loss of bone density that is associated with weaker bones) or osteoporosis (a condition in which bones become brittle or fragile). Vitamin D helps with the absorption of calcium, which is good for bone health, Jones says.

Eating enough protein is important for preserving muscle mass. But it does more than that. Not only does protein help strengthen the body, it also aids in the repair and maintenance of cells, hormone production and wound healing.

You can meet your dietary needs for this macronutrient by consuming a variety of protein-rich foods, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy and plant-based proteins, such as tofu and tempeh.

Best Diet Plans for Women Over 50

Given all these factors, experts say these three diets could be good options for women ages 50 and above:

— DASH diet.

— Mediterranean diet.

— MIND diet.

DASH diet

The DASH diet , which stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension, is a heart-healthy, low-saturated fat and low-sodium eating pattern promoted by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute and American Heart Association to prevent or stop high blood pressure.

The DASH diet emphasizes:

— Fat-free or low-fat dairy products.

— Fruits.

— Lean proteins, such as eggs, chicken breast and seafood.

— Whole grains.

— Vegetables.

— Nuts and seeds.

— Limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and foods with added sugars.

The DASH diet is high in these nutrients:

— Calcium.

— Fiber.

— Magnesium.

— Potassium.

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet, which originates from the cuisines of regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, is one of the most well-researched diets that has consistently shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and improve overall health. It is rated the No. 1 diet overall by U.S. News’ team of experts.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes whole foods, including:

— Low-fat or fat-free dairy products.

— Fish.

— Lean protein (eggs, poultry, seafood, occasional servings of red meat).

— Olive oil.

— Nuts.

— Seeds.

MIND diet

The MIND diet is a plant-rich eating regimen that includes foods that research suggests help boost brain function, including:

— All vegetables, especially dark, leafy green vegetables.

— Beans.

— Berries.

— Fish.

— Olive oil.

— Nuts.

— Whole grains.

Research suggests the MIND diet helps reduce the risks of dementia. For example, research published in January 2022 in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy followed more than 8,000 participants over a number of years. Researchers found that following the MIND diet was associated with a decreased risk of dementia within the first years of follow up with the study participants.

“Even those who follow the diet may only moderately experience a slower rate of mental decline,” Jones says.

Choosing the Best Diet for Women Over 50

Ultimately, choosing an eating regimen that works for you is a personal issue. To get the most out of your diet and reap the health benefits, focus on making sustainable modifications to your eating habits rather than trying to stay with a restrictive diet plan, Jones says.

“Choosing an option that fits with your food preferences in the long-term is key,” she adds. “It should be something you find enjoyable, so you can stick to it over time.

