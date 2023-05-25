Best Buy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $244…

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $244 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.47 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.52 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.70 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.8 billion to $45.2 billion.

Best Buy shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 7%. The stock has decreased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

