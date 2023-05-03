Live Radio
Berry Petroleum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:39 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $255 million in the period.

Berry Petroleum shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

