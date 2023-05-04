Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $460 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.66 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.10 to $12.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $19.2 billion to $19.3 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6.5%. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

