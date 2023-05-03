Bausch + Lomb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $90 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $931 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.4 million.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.9 billion to $3.95 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year.

