Barrick Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 6:06 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $120 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period.

