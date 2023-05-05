Banco Bradesco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $824…

OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — OSASCO, Brazil (AP) — Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $824 million.

The Osasco, Brazil-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $9.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.82 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

