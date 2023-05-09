Bally’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corporation (BALY) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $178.3 million. The…

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $3.24 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $598.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.5 million.

Bally’s shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 45% in the last 12 months.

