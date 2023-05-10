Ballard: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Wednesday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.41. A year ago, they were trading at $6.92.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.