Bain Capital Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 5:01 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have dropped roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.

