B2Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $86 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $473.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.17. A year ago, they were trading at $4.03.

