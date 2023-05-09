AxoGen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $36.7 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $154 million to $159 million.

AxoGen shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7% in the last 12 months.

