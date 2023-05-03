Avanos Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $500,000,…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $500,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $191.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.7 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.80 per share.

Avanos Medical shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 1% in the last 12 months.

