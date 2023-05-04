Aurinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported a loss of…

The Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

Aurinia shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

