AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, AudioEye said it expects revenue in the range of $7.8 million to $7.9 million.

AudioEye shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.72, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.

