AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.4 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $385 million to $392 million.

AtriCure shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.94, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

