Atlassian: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $209 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $915.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.7 million.

