Assembly Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Thursday reported a loss of $19 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 37 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $1.73.

