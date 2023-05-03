Aspen Aerogels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.8 million…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.7 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.46 to $1.31 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have declined 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.25, a drop of 73% in the last 12 months.

