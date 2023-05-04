Artivion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.5 million in…

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.5 million.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $337 million to $348 million.

Artivion shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.35, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.

