Artisan Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 64 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $234.5 million in the period.

Artisan Partners shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.40, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

