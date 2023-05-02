Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $48.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $146.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.51, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

