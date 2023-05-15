Live Radio
Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $484,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.50, a climb of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

