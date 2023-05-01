Arista Networks: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of…

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The cloud networking company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Arista Networks said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.4 billion.

Arista Networks shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $160.16, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANET

