Ardmore Shipping: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $44.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $81.7 million.

Ardmore Shipping shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 94% in the last 12 months.

