Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $990.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $985.5 million.

Arcos Dorados shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

