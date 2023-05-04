Arconic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25 million. The Pittsburgh-based company…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arconic Corporation (ARNC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $25 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

Arconic shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARNC

