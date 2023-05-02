Archrock Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.5 million. The Houston-based company…

Listen now to WTOP News

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.