Aquestive Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.39. A year ago, they were trading at $1.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.