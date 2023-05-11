Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $588,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $1.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APDN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.